Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Teck Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

