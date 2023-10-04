Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $499.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NYSE:TDY opened at $399.30 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

