Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.