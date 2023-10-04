Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.
VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.
Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 47.17%.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
