Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELDF shares. HSBC cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

