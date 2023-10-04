Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.67.
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.
