Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLPFY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $59.56 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

