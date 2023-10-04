The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.25. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 15,610 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.