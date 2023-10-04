The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.25. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 15,610 shares traded.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
