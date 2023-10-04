The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The GEO Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 198,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 242,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Finally, Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,093,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

