The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NH Foods Ltd. manufactures and sells food in Japan and internationally. The company's Processed Foods Business division offers hams and sausages under the SCHAU ESSEN brand; and Chinese food meal kits under the Chuka Meisai brand; chilled pizzas under the Ishigama Kobo brand; and other meat products under the Hokkaido Carl Ramon and Kamakura Ham Tomioka brands.

