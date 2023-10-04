The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Kikkoman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.