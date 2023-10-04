The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.
