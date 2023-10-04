The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

PG opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

