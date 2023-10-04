The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $342.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.