The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

