The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $44,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $342.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

