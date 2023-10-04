The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $248.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.15 and its 200-day moving average is $248.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.