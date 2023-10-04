Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $84,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $92.71 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

