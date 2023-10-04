Tina Marriott Larson Sells 3,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $23,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 418,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,997.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $108,960.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

