Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 60,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the average volume of 18,058 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

