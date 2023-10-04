Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,344 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 2,847 call options.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 236,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invitae by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 735,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 108,819 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invitae by 49.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Invitae Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 161.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

