Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $58.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.