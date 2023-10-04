Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.78. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

