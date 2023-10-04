Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $300.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.55 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.