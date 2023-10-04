Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $139.59

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.59 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 139.90 ($1.69). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.30 ($1.65), with a volume of 5,227,631 shares trading hands.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -267.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,372.55%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.