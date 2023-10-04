Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.59% of Turning Point Brands worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 34.5% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 139,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TPB opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.50 million, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.49. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 41.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

