Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
