UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Lowered to $65.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMBF. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,283,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in UMB Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.