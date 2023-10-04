United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Financial Comparison

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) and Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. United Security Bancshares pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Virginia National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 32.92% 18.17% 1.56% Virginia National Bankshares 32.16% 17.87% 1.49%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Security Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Virginia National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 2.41 $15.69 million $1.19 6.07 Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million 2.11 $23.44 million $4.53 6.11

Virginia National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Virginia National Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

