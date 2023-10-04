UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

Shares of UNH opened at $509.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

