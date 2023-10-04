Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Lifted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VXF stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

