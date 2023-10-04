Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 474.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VXF opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

