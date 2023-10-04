Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

