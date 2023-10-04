Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.78

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.78 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 126473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

