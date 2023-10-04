Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.78

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.78 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 126473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
