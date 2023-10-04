Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

