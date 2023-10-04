Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

