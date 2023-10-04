Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Trimmed by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

