Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after acquiring an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,368,000 after acquiring an additional 276,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

