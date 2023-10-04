Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Stephens Consulting LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.