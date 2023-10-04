Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average is $140.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

