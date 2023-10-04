Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,825,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

