Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.