Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

