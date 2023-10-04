Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VTV stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

