Victoria Vakiener Sells 1,550 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ARWR opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,235,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 496,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

