Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $426.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.