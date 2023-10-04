Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.20% of Wabash National worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.