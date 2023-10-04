Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.57

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and traded as high as $32.89. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Wake Forest Bancshares Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.
Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.
Wake Forest Bancshares Announces Dividend
About Wake Forest Bancshares
Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.
