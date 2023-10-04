Wanchain Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.06 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00035295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,165,642 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

