Waste Connections Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,408% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.22. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

