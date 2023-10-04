Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.25 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

