Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) vs. First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Head to Head Analysis

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Volatility & Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Bancshares and Webster Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $51.80, suggesting a potential upside of 35.00%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 21.96% 11.85% 1.26% Webster Financial 26.69% 13.68% 1.48%

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and Webster Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $237.35 million 3.43 $62.92 million $2.55 10.25 Webster Financial $2.73 billion 2.44 $644.28 million $5.25 7.31

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Webster Financial beats First Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.